"GOD NOW" by Janet Zann Sheldon presents genuine and inspiring answers to deep questions we have about God, now

"GOD NOW": a potent opportunity for reflection and a rejuvenation of faith. "GOD NOW" is the creation of published author Janet Zann Sheldon, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She draws inspiration from her University of Michigan master's degree in educational psychology, coupled with her St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Seminary master's degree in theological studies.

Zann Sheldon shares, "Do you feel like we need God now? Do you feel like God isn't helping us or that you don't know where He is or even if He is? If He cares, why doesn't He make the fires, earthquakes, floods, viruses, and other dangerous things go away? What about the people who are sick? Victims of injustice? Hungry? Lonely? Depressed? In pain? Homeless? Dying?

"Why doesn't He answer and help us? Why does there seem to be so much turmoil, chaos, and unhappiness in this country and in the world? Doesn't He love us? So much is wrong! Why? What are we supposed to do? How can we have a better life? Where is the love?

"These and other questions will be covered and given genuine answers in GOD NOW.

"P.S. There is a good ending!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Zann Sheldon's new book will encourage readers in their faith as they consider the questions and answers found within.

Zann Sheldon offers an opportunity for spiritual growth as readers discover an articulate discussion of key spiritual questions that challenge many believers.

Consumers can purchase "GOD NOW" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

