Datalogic announces the simple solution for produce identification at grocery POS

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is excited to announce the new Magellan™ 9800i TDi (Top Down imager). A color camera accessory for the flagship Magellan 9800i bi-optic multi-plane scanner. Retailers can now add time-saving AI-based features like produce identification to one of the world's most powerful fixed retail scanners.

The evolving retail environment faces the challenge of fast throughput and easy produce identification. The current check out process can be slow, cumbersome, and prone to errors. Customers, especially at self check-out systems, often have to wait while produce is being identified, leading to frustration when having to manually pick from a list of possible matches. These types of mistakes can be costly for retailers due to lost revenue and low customer satisfaction. The Magellan 9800i TDi cuts the produce identification time down from 15 to 2 seconds. Top class imaging and lightning-fast AI ensure that the user experience is seamless.

The Magellan 9800i TDi is 7" (17.78cm) high and fully integrated with the Magellan 9800i. Datalogic has utilized the same form factor and rugged features as the successful TDR (Top Down Reader), ensuring years of trouble-free service. The Magellan 9800i TDi captures clear color images which can then be fed into AI or machine learning software to enable powerful features like Produce Identification. The Magellan 9800i TDi is compatible with third-party software applications utilizing the USB Video Camera (or UVC) interface protocol. Datalogic has agreements in place with the major AI software vendors, making the upgrade process simple.

Like the TDR, the Magellan 9800i TDi is easily retrofittable to your existing Magellan 9800i and allows our customers to leverage the investment they've already made. The added image capture capability of the Magellan 9800i TDi utilizes white light illumination that is synchronized with the red illumination in the base scanner. Not only does it provide perfectly captured images, but the white light assists by "seeing" items that are within transparent or semi-opaque bags. Additionally, the Magellan 9800i TDi can co-locate with our existing TDR, which means current Magellan 9800i customers don't need to give up market-leading barcode scanning performance to gain powerful color image capture functionality.

Color cameras and imagers are growing in popularity in the retail world as a great way to enhance the check-out experience in both manned and self check-out lanes. Image recognition and object detection help retailers provide a more satisfying and error-proof shopping experience for their customers. With the Magellan 9800i TDi, Datalogic makes the process of adding produce recognition to your retail operation as simple as possible.

