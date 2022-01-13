R.D. Griffith's newly released "History of the NFL First 100 Year's You Sure Started Somethin'" is an engaging exploration of American football

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "History of the NFL First 100 Year's You Sure Started Somethin'": a fascinating exploration of the history and heritage of American football. "History of the NFL First 100 Year's You Sure Started Somethin'" is the creation of published author R.D. Griffith, a native of Oklahoma who graduated from Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
Griffith shares, "Are you searching for a book about American Football that has it all? R. D. Griffith will take you on a comprehensive drive through the history and highlights of American Football, its salient details, from its inception at the turn of the century to its centralized embodiment now in the modern era, the NFL. He will share with you the challenges the game faced through the Great Depression and two World Wars, including the spicy anecdotes of the people comprising the great game of American Football throughout the years."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.D. Griffith's new book is an enjoyable and informative presentation on the beloved sport of American football.
Griffith's enthusiasm for the game is apparent within the pages of this detailed and intriguing historical work.
Consumers can purchase "History of the NFL First 100 Year's You Sure Started Somethin'" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "History of the NFL First 100 Year's You Sure Started Somethin'," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.