R.D. Griffith's newly released "History of the NFL First 100 Year's You Sure Started Somethin'" is an engaging exploration of American football

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "History of the NFL First 100 Year's You Sure Started Somethin'": a fascinating exploration of the history and heritage of American football. "History of the NFL First 100 Year's You Sure Started Somethin'" is the creation of published author R.D. Griffith, a native of Oklahoma who graduated from Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

Griffith shares, "Are you searching for a book about American Football that has it all? R. D. Griffith will take you on a comprehensive drive through the history and highlights of American Football, its salient details, from its inception at the turn of the century to its centralized embodiment now in the modern era, the NFL. He will share with you the challenges the game faced through the Great Depression and two World Wars, including the spicy anecdotes of the people comprising the great game of American Football throughout the years."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.D. Griffith's new book is an enjoyable and informative presentation on the beloved sport of American football.

Griffith's enthusiasm for the game is apparent within the pages of this detailed and intriguing historical work.

Consumers can purchase "History of the NFL First 100 Year's You Sure Started Somethin'" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "History of the NFL First 100 Year's You Sure Started Somethin'," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

