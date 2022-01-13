Fernanda Silva's newly released "Genesis, The Reality of God's Creation: Reason and Purpose of Humanity" is a compelling discussion of life's purpose

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Genesis, The Reality of God's Creation: Reason and Purpose of Humanity": a potent look at what mankind can discover through God's grace. "Genesis, The Reality of God's Creation: Reason and Purpose of Humanity" is the creation of published author Fernanda Silva, a native of Brazil and loving wife and mother who has served Christ as a founder and pastor of the Triumphant Life Church in Brasilia, Brazil and Alameda, California.

Silva shares, "First, God believed, and then he called what he had inside his heart to existence. In the book, The Reality of God's Creation, we can understand that the reality our eyes see day by day is not nearly what the Father wished for us, and through Jesus Christ, we have access to this reality lost by sin.

"God's Word is the most potent encyclopedia in life. However, it would be a mysterious unknown if there were not God's great will through the anointing of the Spirit, both to write it and to interpret it. From this formula, the result comes—revelation. In possession of it, what remains is to live enjoying a life carefully planned by our God and Father. Moreover, nothing is better than knowing how everything was planned. Just know the manual of life—the Word of God—consulting how everything was planned in the beginning. (Pastor Atlas Freire)

"Purpose and destiny!

"To discover the purpose of human existence is undoubtedly one of the most-thought-out questions of our time.

"We live in an age when our society is hungry for a purpose, for a mission, for a real sense. Who is a human being? What is your place within the planet and society? When God created man, he had a goal; nothing was done by chance, and everything is wholly connected according to his magnificence.

"You have a purpose and a destiny, and until you find out which one, you will never be complete and successful in your life. Once you know your purpose, God will show your destiny."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fernanda Silva's new book is a thoughtful argument for the importance of accepting God into one's life.

Silva shares in hopes of helping others nurture a strong connection with God through devoted faith and study of God's Word.

