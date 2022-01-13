Nan Augenstein Smith's newly released "Red Ax, Navajo Shepherd" is an enjoyable and faith-based tale of life on the Navajo Reservation

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Red Ax, Navajo Shepherd": a charming narrative that explores family traditions and God's love. "Red Ax, Navajo Shepherd" is the creation of published author Nan Augenstein Smith, a loving wife who supported her beloved husband through forty-five years in the Air Force and served in the field of education as an elementary school teacher.

Smith shares, "Red Ax, Navajo Shepherd is the story of a dog who tends sheep on the Navajo Reservation. It is also the story of Grandmother and Grandson and how she weaves the care for the sheep with the Lord and his care for the sheep of his pasture."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nan Augenstein Smith's new book is a clever comparison that will help young readers understand God's intentions for all.

Smith shares in hopes of encouraging young readers in their faith and in appreciation of the life experienced while living with the Navajo People.

Consumers can purchase "Red Ax, Navajo Shepherd" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Red Ax, Navajo Shepherd," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.



Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing