Samantha Noland's newly released "Welcome to My Kingdom" is a delightful testament to the love God wants to share with all

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Welcome to My Kingdom": a vibrant tale of faith. "Welcome to My Kingdom" is the creation of published author Samantha Noland.

Noland shares, "Our children are a gift from God! We love them so much, and sharing the hope we have of living together forever in heaven is so amazing! Welcome to My Kingdom is a sweet way to share your faith and hope with your children. They can grow up believing and having faith in the destiny that belongs to them and their family! And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Noland's new book will delight and inspire young readers to consider the promise God offers.

Noland shares in hopes of helping young readers embrace their faith and trust in God.

Consumers can purchase "Welcome to My Kingdom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

