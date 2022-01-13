Alvan Lewis's newly released "Precious and Refreshing Pearls of Wisdom" is an encouraging guide to accessing God's Word on a daily basis

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Precious and Refreshing Pearls of Wisdom": a helpful arrangement of empowering ideas for the consideration of believers and nonbelievers alike. "Precious and Refreshing Pearls of Wisdom" is the creation of published author Alvan Lewis.

Lewis shares, "God intends for his children to know his heart from his Word. He therefore wants us to allow his Holy Spirit to teach us in whatever way he chooses.

"In his book Precious and Refreshing Pearls of Wisdom, Dr. Alvan Lewis relies solely on the Word of God to draw attention to myriad aspects of wisdom in selected areas of daily living, to show how we can process God's Word and conduct ourselves as we grapple especially with the throes of life on a daily basis.

"This book also appeals to nonbelievers who are searching for a better life. Make it a daily read. Something will always catch your eye, tease your mind, and touch your heart!

"Rev. Dr. Alvan Lewis is a preacher and Bible teacher and an associate pastor at Word Alive Worship Center (WAWC) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has been preaching and teaching the Word of God for more than twenty-five years."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alvan Lewis's new book is shared in hopes of inspiring readers to reflect and seek personal growth.

Lewis's background as a spiritual leader is apparent within the pages of this helpful collection of reflections and relevant scripture.

Consumers can purchase "Precious and Refreshing Pearls of Wisdom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

