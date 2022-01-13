Shawn Green's newly released "S.H.E.D.: (Salvation Has Eternal Deliverance)" is a spiritual call to arms in the face of the modern plague

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "S.H.E.D.: (Salvation Has Eternal Deliverance)": an inspiring and thought-provoking exploration of the end times. "S.H.E.D.: (Salvation Has Eternal Deliverance)" is the creation of published author Shawn Green, a minister and dedicated family man.

Green shares, "In my heart, I have been so devastated in this season by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has wreaked havoc in the lives of so many people, in the lives of believers and nonbelievers. We are at a crossroads where our home has literally become our sanctuaries and our bodies are temples of the Most High God. We have been removed from the church buildings, we have been removed from the stadiums, and we have been removed from the casinos. God has literally cut us off from the things that were separating us from His glory.

"What Satan meant for bad, God turned it into good. If truth be told, we would look at the situation and think that Satan was the one trying to amputate us literally and cut us off from one another. God said in 2 Chronicles 13, 'If I shut up heaven and hold back the rain and command the locusts to come in and command pestilence, then if my people which are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and turn from their wicked ways will they hear from heaven and I will heal their land.' We are in a time when God has literally sent us home to shut the door and wait for the wrath to pass, put the blood on the doorposts, and let the death angel pass by.

"I plead the blood of Jesus, the blood that covers us, the blood that protects us, the blood that He SHED for us, the blood that destroys sin, the blood that kills the python spirit, the blood that kills the Jezebel spirit, the blood that destroys evil, demons, and the devil, that blood that never loses power, the life-saving blood of Jesus.

"Everyone, keep your hands clean and hearts pure. The flesh will never be righteous, but the houses can be clean, free of evil spirits. We are the children of the Most High God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawn Green's new book will challenge one to look at their spiritual health and connection with God's offer of salvation.

Green offers readers a considerable amount of food for thought within the pages of this inspiring and challenging work.

