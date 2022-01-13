Julianna Esther Cotterill's newly released "Raising Christian Girls 101: The Ultimate Guidebook to Growing up Girls for His Glory" is a helpful guide for young women

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Raising Christian Girls 101: The Ultimate Guidebook to Growing up Girls for His Glory": an encouraging guide to what to expect during adolescence. "Raising Christian Girls 101: The Ultimate Guidebook to Growing up Girls for His Glory" is the creation of published author Julianna Esther Cotterill, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is the fourth of six children born to loving parents who immigrated from Jamaica to the United States.

Cotterill shares, "For me, growing up, puberty, sex education, or hormones were topics that were rarely, if ever, spoken about in my home.

"I had to learn about being a girl and all that that entails mostly on my own. If that wasn't enough, how about throwing in some strict Christian values into the mix while your hormones are going crazy, all while trying to navigate sixth grade…not fun!

"That is what compelled me to write this book. I wanted to talk about the tough topics and the real issues that our Christian girls are dealing with today like drugs, alcohol, bullying, peer pressure, etc.

"Raising Christian Girls 101 was written in part as a guidebook that speaks from your young adolescent's all the way to your young adult's point of view so that you, the parent or guardian, will have a fuller understanding of what she is going through. You will be guided with one foot in your shoe, while the other is in hers.

"Your daughter is changing; let this precious time be an excellent opportunity to grow a bond that the world cannot break.

"It is my prayer that this book be referenced for years and passed down for generations."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julianna Esther Cotterill's new book is a helpful resource for exploring tough topics like sex, bullying, and bodily changes.

Cotterill shares in hopes of helping young Christians learn about their changing societal expectations and bodily functions.

