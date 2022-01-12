SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CSLT, TMX, ARNA, and MIME Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
Castlight Health, Inc CSLT
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Castlight Health, Inc CSLT, in connection with the proposed acquisition of CSLT by Vera Whole Health, Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CSLT shareholders will receive $2.05 in cash for each share of CSLT common stock that they hold. If you own CSLT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cslt
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. TMX
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. TMX, in connection with the proposed acquisition of TMX by Rentokil Initial plc ("Rentokil Initial"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TMX shareholders will receive approximately 643.29 million new Rentokil Initial shares (representing approximately 128.66 million American depository shares ("ADSs"), based on a 1:5 ADS to Rentokil Initial share ratio) and approximately $1.3 billion in cash. If you own TMX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tmx
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARNA
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARNA, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ARNA shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash for each share of ARNA common stock that they hold. If you own ARNA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/arna
Mimecast Limited MIME
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited MIME, in connection with the proposed acquisition of MIME by Permira. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MIME shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of MIME common stock that they hold. If you own MIME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mime
