GREEN IMPACT PARTNERS INC. ANNOUNCES THE CLOSE OF ITS CORPORATE CREDIT FACILITY, THE SIGNING OF ANOTHER RNG PROJECT LOCATED IN IOWA, AND A LEADERSHIP UPDATE

Corporate Credit Facility

Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a $30 million corporate credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with a Schedule I Canadian bank. The Credit Facility consists of a two-year committed revolving loan to assist with day-to-day operating requirements, with interest only payments until maturity. The Credit Facility is secured by certain assets of the Company and includes customary terms and conditions. The Credit Facility bears interest at a rate of prime + 0.75% to prime + 1.75% based on certain covenants.

With the Credit Facility now in place coupled with the previously announced close of non-recourse project level debt financing for the GreenGas Colorado RNG Project and GIP's internally generated cash flow forecast for 2022, the Company's anticipated near-term financial commitments are fully funded. GIP continues to be well positioned to develop and execute on additional planned RNG projects in its portfolio.

Iowa RNG Project

The Company is also pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent for partnership in a dairy RNG project located in Iowa (the "Iowa RNG Project"). The Iowa RNG Project is expected to include three locations and be of similar size, scale, and economics as the GreenGas Colorado RNG Project and is anticipated to generate in the range of 1,000 GJ's per day of RNG. GIP is currently finalizing binding agreements with construction anticipated to commence later this year.

Leadership Update

In addition, Julia Ciccaglione has joined GIP as Vice President, Regulatory & Environment. Julia previously founded Pristine Power Inc. and has held executive leadership and advisory roles in the energy industry including Pristine Power Inc. and Veresen Inc. Julia brings a long track record of success in permitting and development of nearly 1.5 GW in projects across Canada and has over 20 years experience in strategic planning, risk management, regulatory, environmental management, and health & safety.

"GIP's strategic purpose is to create a sustainable and inclusive world through development of the world's cleanest energy. We're thrilled to have Julia's talent, expertise and leadership as we grow and advance our RNG portfolio. Our most recent developments in our RNG pipeline clearly demonstrate to our investors that we are committed and unyielding in our drive in the short and long term to deliver on our corporate mission and financial deliverables. It is through these strategic partnership opportunities that we believe we are well positioned to effect positive change through market leadership in RNG development. and operation now and in the foreseeable future," stated Jesse Douglas, CEO and Director.

About Green Impact Partners

GIP is a publicly traded TSXV clean energy company. GIP is focused on leading the transition to a green and sustainable economy through an RNG focused strategy. GIP seeks to be impactful partners in a green, more sustainable future by optimizing late-stage technology to repurpose by-products into clean energy via RNG and other value-added substances.

