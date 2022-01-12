Rimini Street Held in Contempt of Court

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in Rimini Street, Inc. v. Oracle International, the District Court for the District of Nevada held Rimini in contempt of court for willfully and repeatedly violating the Court's 2018 Permanent Injunction to stop violating Oracle's intellectual property rights.
After finding that "Rimini's contemptuous conduct was extensive, deliberate, and pervasive," the Court fined Rimini $630,000 and found that Oracle is entitled to attorneys' fees, which the Court anticipated would be "sizable."
"We are grateful that our rights have been vindicated once again, and the court recognizes Rimini as a bad actor that violates federal law," said Dorian Daley, Oracle Executive Vice President and General Counsel.
