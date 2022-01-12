MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hotel Melby, a stylish, 180-key Hilton branded, Tapestry Collection hotel in Downtown Melbourne on Florida's Space Coast, announced an exclusive partnership with organizers of the 6th Annual Bluster Regatta being held for the first time in Melbourne, Florida, from January 14 – 16, 2022.

Hosted by Hobie Division 8 and Red Gear Racing, regatta organizers partnered with the city of Melbourne and management at Hotel Melby to relocate the event from Tampa where the former host hotel is undergoing renovation and could not host the upcoming event.

"Relocating to Melbourne and partnering with Hotel Melby was an easy decision. We are thrilled to offer such a premiere hotel to the sailors, their family and friends with attendees coming from as far as Canada. The proximity to the regatta launch is ideal. The sailors can enjoy flat, protected water that the intracoastal's Indian River Lagoon has to offer during the day, and later enjoy the nightlife in historic Downtown Melbourne that is walking distance from the hotel. We're especially looking forward to enjoying the views and food from The Landing Rooftop," said Mark Herendeen, Regatta Organizer.

Regatta organizers assisted with a previous successful regatta in Merritt Island and sought to implement that success closer to downtown which was a driving factor in selecting Melbourne as the upcoming host city. "We are excited to bring the regatta to Ballard Park for the 2022 race with the intent of moving to Riverview Park as part of the Downtown Melbourne revitalization for the 2023 regatta, where we hope it will remain for years to come as the Harbor City River Regatta," said Herendeen.

"We are thrilled to be the host hotel for "Bluster" racers and staff and are excited about this growing annual event relocating to Melbourne. It's truly exciting to see Melbourne being selected as destinations for these types of events, as it further solidifies the opportunity that our city offers to businesses, tourists and event organizers," said Burak Sezgin, Hotel Melby General Manager.

Bluster Regatta will host over 40 boats, 60 to 100 racers and friends, and marks the start of racing for several catamaran classes this season including Hobie Division 8, and North American A-Cats . The race regatta is open to various multihull classes including A Cat Classic, A Cat foiling, Hobie 16, Weta, Hobie Wave, Falcon16, Falcon18, Taipan, and Hobie 17. It is The a Hobie points regatta and kicks off the first of the three four Hobie Division 8 Winter Series Regattas at the end of which, one champion will be crowned.

Spectators are welcome to attend at Ballard Park to watch from land, or launch a kayak, paddleboard, or powerboat at the ramps located in the park, where they by the river south of the Eau Gallie Cashould remain outside the racecourse at all times.

Regatta organizers and Hotel Melby management will be hosting a press conference at Hotel Melby, 801 E Strawbridge Ave in Melbourne, on Thursday, January 13 at 1:00PM. For more information about the Bluster Regatta, on the please contact Mark Herendeen, 321-863-4426 or Lisa Herendeen, 321-863-4424.

About Duke Hospitality

Duke Hospitality is a focused hospitality development, management and investment company. Founded in 2004, it currently has a portfolio of nine existing hotels and four under development, with flags under the Marriott, Choice, and Wyndham brand families. Duke Hospitality has completed, or completed or is currently developing several hotels. To find out more visit http://www.dukehospitality.com.

About Hotel Melby

The brand-new Hotel Melby is an upscale boutique hotel in the heart of Melbourne, Florida's historic downtown. Its engaging experiential design combines welcoming beauty, stunning views from every room, uncommon architectural details, comfortable spaces, custom mural art by local artists, and state-of-the-art technology to deliver guests a memorable experience.

The Landing Rooftop, located on the 11th floor of Hotel Melby, is a vibrant rooftop restaurant & bar that boasts stunning 270-degree views of the water and surrounding cityscape. Guests can enjoy the upscale indoor lounge and bar or bask in the breathtaking views from the wrap-around outdoor lounge. The Landing Rooftop specializes in craft cocktails and American fare and includes an epic ballroom that can accommodate up to 150 guests for a sit-down dinner.

Guests and locals alike can enjoy Foxtail Coffee located in the hotel lobby. The brand-new Foxtail location offers an inviting and comfortable environment with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, and of course, fantastic coffee.



The hotel is within walking distance to boutique shopping, restaurants, theater, entertainment, nightlife; and a short drive from the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport, many company headquarters--including Northrup Grumman, L3 Harris, Collins Aerospace--and the world-class Melbourne Beaches.

Hotel Melby is an 11-story, 180 room Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of upscale, original hotels that offers guests unique style and vibrant personality and encourages guests to explore the local destination. With plans for global expansion, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Learn more about Hilton's upscale collection brand at newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry, and connect with Tapestry Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

