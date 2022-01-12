INTREN, Acquires Fenton, Missouri Based Shade Tree Service Company

UNION, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty contractor, INTREN, today announced its purchase of Shade Tree Service Company, based in Fenton, Missouri. The purchase will allow the company to expand its existing vegetation management services to better serve the needs of its clients throughout the U.S.
With the acquisition, INTREN will apply their expertise in specialty construction learned by successfully managing thousands of cross-disciplinary projects annually to enhance the experience and technologies of Shade Tree's vegetation management services.
"This is an exceptional opportunity for INTREN to blend the people, processes, and technology of two highly respected companies to further enhance our long-term corporate strategy. Our goal in combining these two strong companies is to build a leader in utility solutions that will thrive for decades to come. We are pleased to have Shade Tree as a part of the INTREN family," said Sherina Edwards, President and Chief Executive Office of INTREN.
Since its founding in 1935, Shade Tree's services have grown to include line clearance, tree trimming, herbicide applications and a host of vegetation management services for the electric and telecommunications industries. Commenting on the purchase, Jeff Baker, Director of Operations said, "The future needs new methods to help our nation's growing infrastructure, and alternative power sources. INTREN shares our vision of diversity and has a unified culture of safety and accountability. We could not be more pleased to be part of the company."
About INTREN
INTREN, a MasTec company, is a utility specialty contractor and professional services firm, designing, managing, building, and maintaining the infrastructure of the energy industry while providing innovative utility solutions to the nation's foremost utility companies, private contractors/developers, municipalities, and cooperatives. Founded in 1988 with a steadfast commitment to safety, INTREN is a certified diverse supplier by the National Minority Supplier Development Council and employees over 2,000 nationwide. https://intren.com/
About Shade Tree Service Company
Shade Tree offers complete vegetation management services to the electric and telecommunication industries. The company provides extensive experience in all forms of transmission and distribution vegetation management projects including right-of-way clearing and maintenance, reclamation, emergency storm response and more. http://stsco.net/
Contact: Dennis Bednarski, Senior Vice President Operations and Acquisitions
INTREN
815.923.2300 ext. 166
DBednarski@Intren.com
SOURCE INTREN
