Environmental Law Attorneys Secure Settlement to Prevent Exposure to Chemicals Alleged to Cause Cancer or Reproductive Harm

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental law attorneys at Manning Law, APC proudly announce a settlement on behalf of Calsafe Research Center, Inc., a California non-profit corporation dedicated to keeping Californians safe from exposure to products that are alleged to contain chemicals known to cause cancer or reproductive harm in violation of Proposition 65.
Proposition 65, "The Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986" is a "right to know" law intended to protect Californians. Through its required warnings, Proposition 65 alerts consumers in the State of California to the risk of potential exposures to substances causing cancer or reproductive harm and provides them with the ability to make an informed decision regarding whether to purchase or use such products. Calsafe Research Center, Inc. acts in the public interest as a private enforcer of Proposition 65 through civil law enforcement actions initiated by its counsel, Manning Law, APC.
Material details of settlement:
Chemical:
Lead and Lead compounds;
Acrylamide
Product Category:
Food;
Used By:
Children/Adults
Settlement Year:
2022
Private Enforcer:
Calsafe Research Center, Inc.;
Defendant:
Cereales Y Pastas, S.A. de C.V.
Type:
Out-of-Court Settlement which can be viewed at
Relief:
Reformulation to reduce Lead and Acrylamide in product or clear
and reasonable warnings if the reformulation standard is not met.
"Since California residents overwhelmingly voted to enact Proposition 65 in 1986 the act has generated substantial reductions in the content of toxic chemicals in consumer touching products. Where products inherently include a Proposition 65 listed chemical that cannot be removed, warning labels have empowered Californians to make an informed decision about being exposed to the product," said Manning Law, APC co-founder Michael J. Manning.
Manning continued, "we are very proud of these results". Contact Manning Law, APC at P65@ManningLawOffice.com.
SOURCE Manning Law APC
