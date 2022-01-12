New Year, New Markets: Sendero Announces Austin, Nashville, and Phoenix Offices

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm dedicated to delivering results and unleashing potential for its clients and community, has started the new year by expanding to three new markets: Austin, Nashville, and Phoenix.
This new market expansion will extend Sendero's geographic footprint to cover Tennessee and Arizona, in addition to its existing Texas and Georgia offices. In a remote capacity, the company does work for a variety of Fortune 500 and mid-tier clients nationwide.
"We are extremely proud of the work our teams have delivered to our clients. The consistent positive impact they make has made this expansion possible," says Bret Farrar, Sendero Founder and CEO. "Our new locations will make it easier for clients across the country to interact with our consultants to achieve transformative, tangible results."
The Austin office is located in the Warehouse District, within walking distance of the Texas Capitol and the heart of downtown. The Nashville office is located in The Gulch neighborhood on the southwest border of Nashville's Central Business District. The Phoenix office is located in Old Town Scottsdale, one of Arizona's largest population and business centers.
Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has grown to offer services in six key Practice Areas including: Data and Analytics, IT Infrastructure, Mobility, Organizational Change Management, Project Management Office, and Systems Implementation. These separate Practice Areas enable Sendero to bring a focus and depth of experience to the most critical business challenges their clients face.
About Sendero:
Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero provides large and mid-sized organizations with management consulting services that empower them to improve performance, increase efficiencies, and implement fundamental transformation. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, Sendero has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list for ten consecutive years and is routinely recognized as a best place to work by employees. Learn more at senderoconsulting.com.
