Cellular Access Control Company, CellGate, Introduces the New Watchman W480 Advanced Telephone Entry System with Live Streaming Video

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cellular access control industry leader, CellGate, has just announced the discontinuation of their Watchman W460 multi-tenant advanced telephone entry device, with live streaming video. The W460 will be replaced with the new, upgraded Watchman W480 model, that includes several new innovative features and functionality.

The new Watchman W480 model comes in the same form factor as the Watchman W460, but includes three key new hardware features. They include:



A Brilliant 8" Color Touch Screen. The 8" Watchman W480 color touch screen is one inch larger than the screen on its W460 predecessor, and is also brighter and higher-contrast. These upgrades will improve the user experience and performance, particularly in direct sunlight.





QR Code Visitor Management. Visitors can receive QR code invites with restricted date/time access on their smart phones. A multi-tenant property's system administrator(s) can choose which users are allowed to create and send QR code invitations.





Smart Screen Call Management. The W480 now has customizable touch screen call options, for improved visitor management. With CellGate's Smart Screen technology, the home screen can now be configured to provide from 1 to 4 press-to-call icons. The "Resident Directory", "QR Code" and "Access Code" icons are available as required. These icons can be configured for use--or not--depending on a property's visitor management call function requirements. In addition, one specific press-to-call icon can also be configured for direct dial for options like, but not limited to, "Leasing Office," "Deliveries," or "Security."

The release of the new Watchman W480, with its updated feature set, has been a priority for CellGate's technology development team this year. Its release will be instrumental in helping CellGate's distributor and dealer networks attract more business opportunities in the multi-tenant market. Easy-to-read, large screens are critically important to multi-tenant properties; few competitor access control companies can even offer QR Code Visitor Management; and new user-definable Smart Screen Call Management is an exclusive feature unique to CellGate.

CellGate President, Noel Gouldin, had this to say about the release of the new Watchman W480: "We are so excited to finally bring the W480—with its larger, more brilliant touch screen, QR Codes and Smart Screen technology—to the market. We know it will be well-received by our distributors and dealers, and we look forward to seeing their sales impact."

CellGate's Vice-President of Sales, Ken Shaw, has also been anticipating the release of the new W480, and is thrilled to finally launch it this week. "Our dealer and distributor network has been asking for some of this functionality, so of course, it feels great to finally deliver these tools to them in the new W480," said Shaw. "We are also very excited that much of the new functionality that the W480 showcases is totally unique to CellGate. We intend to capture more multi-tenant access control market share this year—and this is just our first step in how we will do so."

The new Watchman W480 model are in stock and available for purchase now via CellGate's local distributors.

###

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their easy-to-use smart phone applications and proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Erin Fenstermaker, CellGate, 2142056825, erin@erinfenstermaker.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE CellGate