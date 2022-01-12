NAIFA and the Chalice Network™ Announce Partnership to Further Increase Member Value

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) and Chalice Network™ have completed an educational and affinity partnership agreement under which Chalice Network will provide the Marketplace and Succession Link to NAIFA members. Additionally, Chalice Network and NAIFA will collaborate on blog posts, webinars, and other content within NAIFA's Business Performance Center that focuses on agency- and firm-level practice management.

"NAIFA is excited to partner with Chalice Network to provide our members and consumers with important resources to help them run their independent practices more efficiently and successfully," said NAIFA Vice President of Marketing and Communications Suzanne Carawan. "NAIFA is always looking for new partners that can provide technology-based solutions to members to improve their ability to get more done in less time, as well as reward them for choosing to belong to their professional association."

Chalice Network provides tools and a marketplace for 55,000 independent business owners, leveraging economies of scale to improve their operational efficiency through a single sign-on technology platform and ultimately provides users with enhanced enterprise value. In its partnership with NAIFA, it will bring NAIFA members more business tools and marketing resources, in addition to access to a succession planning marketplace to facilitate the buying, selling, and merging of practices.

NAIFA's Business Performance Center provides practice management tools and resources to entrepreneurial financial advisors who own or manage firms. The Business Performance Center was introduced in 2021 and Chalice Network becomes the ninth partner to lend support to the Center.

"We are delighted to partner with NAIFA," stated Keith Gregg, Founder and CEO of Chalice Network. "Being able to outfit NAIFA members with our Marketplace and platform will allow advisors much-needed access to trusted products and services available in today's market, without the advisor having to take the time to research and vet each company. This makes an immediate, positive impact on their business while capturing significant discounts, savings, and benefits."

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA has 53 state and territorial chapters and 35 large metropolitan local chapters. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate and federal levels.

About Chalice Network™: Chalice Network™ is a Digital Marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 60,000+ business owners consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give small to mid-sized business owners economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace-based model. Chalice's goal is to help expand brands into networks, from linear businesses into holistic constellations. Learn more about Chalice Network at chalice network at http://www.chalicenetwork.com.

