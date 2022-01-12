Emmy®-Winning KCET Original 'THE MIGRANT KITCHEN' Goes Beyond LA for New Season Jan. 25 Featuring Top Chefs Jon Yao, Bonnie Morales, Chris Williams, Jenny Kwak and More!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KCET, showcasing the best of PBS while being the leading source for arts, culture and news in Southern California, announced today the launch of the fourth season of Emmy®-winning food series THE MIGRANT KITCHEN, produced in partnership with Life & Thyme, an award-winning culinary publication dedicated to documenting global food culture. The new season goes beyond Los Angeles to explore booming food scenes across the nation, introducing a new generation of chefs whose cuisine is inspired by the immigrant experience. THE MIGRANT KITCHEN's fourth season will premiere on Tues., Jan. 25 at 8:30 p.m. PT on KCET in Southern California and on Mon., Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal as well as nationwide on Sat., Jan. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Link TV (DirecTV 375 and DISH Network 9410).

Drawing on traditional cuisines and local resources to create a fusion of flavors and techniques, the new season ventures into the kitchens of those who have transformed the culinary landscape of America. From the origins of Korean food in Brooklyn to exciting Russian fare served up in the Pacific Northwest, questions of agricultural sovereignty in Puerto Rico and food inspired by the Black experience in Houston, new episodes of the James Beard Award® nominated series celebrate food culture and innovation, as well as history and human stories. Kicking off the new season, THE MIGRANT KITCHEN documents Southern California's own Chef Jon Yao, winner of the 2021 Michelin Young Chef Award for his Taiwanese restaurant Kato, which he opened when he was just 25.

Award-winning chefs and food influencers Bonnie Morales (Kachka), José Enrique (Jose Enrique Restaurant), Chris Williams (Lucille's), Jonny Rhodes (Indigo), Jenny Kwak (Haenyeo) and Sohui Kim (Insa) are among the series' core subjects with this fresh round of episodes, representing a diverse range of cultures and food customs, historical backgrounds, and American experiences.

Additional digital content at kcet.org/migrantkitchen will support the launch of the new season, including editorial articles highlighting the chefs and restaurants, as well as educational content and recipes inspired by each episode.

THE MIGRANT KITCHEN will telecast as follows (subject to change):

"Los Angeles"- Tues., Jan. 25 at 8:30 p.m. on KCET, Mon., Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sat., Jan. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Link TV

Taiwanese food is poised for a renaissance in Los Angeles, where chef Jon Yao of Kato draws on his experience growing up in the San Gabriel Valley, fusing his heritage with produce from Southern California's cutting-edge farmers while educating diners on the nuances of this unique regional cuisine.

"Portland" - Tues., Feb. 1 at 8:30 p.m. on KCET, Mon., Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sat., Feb. 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Link TV

A long-misunderstood culture of Russia and the Ukraine finds a fresh audience and following at Katchka, a restaurant that celebrates both chef Bonnie Morales' roots as well as the particular Pacific Northwest bounty.

"Puerto Rico"- Tues., Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. on KCET, Mon., Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sat., Feb. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Link TV

In Puerto Rico, chefs like José Enrique work with farmers and communities to rescue a vibrant culture from a history of colonialism and agricultural oppression, and create opportunities for a more independent and self-sufficient future.

"Houston"- Tues., Feb. 15 at 8:30 p.m. on KCET, Mon., Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sat., Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Link TV

Soul food has long been a polarizing stereotype and limited conversation about the resiliency of the Black identity. In Houston, Texas, chefs Chris Williams of the renowned Lucille's and Jonny Rhodes of Indigo are on a mission to empower the Black community of Texas through entrepreneurialism, fighting agricultural oppression and uplifting African American foodways.

"Brooklyn"- Tues., Feb. 22 at 8:30 p.m. on KCET, Mon., Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sat., Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Link TV

In Brooklyn, a long tradition of female-driven food customs that began centuries ago in South Korea enters a new era in the hands of two powerful chefs, Jenny Kwak of Haenyeo and Sohui Kim of Insa.

