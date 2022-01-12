USD 26.42 Billion Growth in DIY home Improvement Market in Europe: By Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIY Home Improvement Market value in Europe is set to grow by USD 26.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
One of the key factors driving growth in the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is the rising interest in DIY home improvement projects. DIY interior decoration and home improvement projects have become popular among consumers across the world due to the rising urbanization rate and evolving lifestyles. Moreover, the growing population of working women and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration are also pushing the sales of tools required for such projects, including power drills, nail guns, bathroom and lawn tools, and others. The concept of DIY is becoming popular in both developed and developing nations of Europe owing to high average labor costs, which increased significantly in 2018. Consumers in such countries prefer DIY maintenance and repair of their machines, vehicles, and homes to cut expenses related to outsourced services.
DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Lumber and Landscape Management
- Decor and Indoor Garden
- Kitchen
- Painting and Wallpaper
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our DIY home improvement market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- DIY home Improvement Market in Europe size
- DIY home Improvement Market in Europe trends
- DIY home Improvement Market in Europe analysis
The increasing threat from the DIFM market will be a major challenge for the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market. There is a transition of consumers from DIY to DIFM, especially in mature markets where they hire tradespeople to work on projects. DIY retailers are experiencing a falloff in trade because DIFM professionals prefer specialist business-to-business (B2B) suppliers rather than consumer-positioned DIY retail stores for their needs. With a lack of operational skills of technologically advanced DIY tools among many DIY consumers, some key established DIY retailers find opportunities to attract home improvement project experts who offer DIFM services to DIFM consumers.
DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the DIY home Improvement Market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the DIY home Improvement Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
DIY home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist DIY home improvement market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the DIY home improvement market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the DIY home improvement market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DIY home improvement market in Europe vendors
DIY home Improvement Market in Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 26.42 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.60
Regional analysis
Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
Germany at 29%
Key consumer countries
Albania, Armenia, Australia, Aruba, and Bangladesh
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Painting and wallpaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAUHAUS AG
- BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG
- EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
- Groupe Adeo
- HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group
- Intergamma BV
- ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS)
- Kesko Corp.
- Kingfisher Plc
- OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
