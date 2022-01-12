Kiosk and Digital Signage News from Industry Group & Kiosk Association (KMA)

DENVER, Colo., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- January news from the Industry Group & Kiosk Association: NRF is coming up this weekend and we are hopeful our retail facial payment finalist takes home the "Best Payment Innovation" award. The transactions and enrollment numbers certainly justify it.

We also thank Jim Kruper with KioWare who is managing the booth. Stop by and see contactless self-order, assistive technology ala McDonalds and the new Ingenico Self-4000 terminal. He is featured on our portal page on NRF -- NRF Big Show #1606

Big legal ADA news is Quest Diagnostics got very bad news on two fronts. The class action part will drive remedial actions across the entire country, and all units. That originally inexpensive kiosk has the definite possibility now of turning out to be an expensive choice.

For the upcoming DSE show in Vegas/March, besides hoping COVID will subside, we are hoping to show a cool 4K 85-inch demo deployed recently at super major retailer (they sell staples?). At NRA our odds are pretty good we will have the Samsung "KMA" kiosk in our booth (running Nanonation partner software). We are in the Tech Pavilion.

New Gold sponsors - FEC POS -- now entering self-checkout (SCO) kiosk market. American Kiosks - offices here in Colorado. Custom projects is prime competency.

For more information contact Craig Keefner, 720-324-1837 or craig@catareno.com or you can visit https://kioskindustry.org/ . Since 1996 for 25 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group .

