CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. CPF, parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings on January 26, 2022, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on January 26, 2022.
Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 319900), or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank. A replay of the call will be available through February 25, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 961340) and on the company's website.
About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 31 branches and 70 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.
SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.