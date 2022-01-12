Evaluate and Track Jig Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ Jig Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the jig manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of jigs and related products (such as drill jigs, jig molds, jig grinding machines, etc.).
Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right jig manufacturers and suppliers. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.
Free Insights Included for all Jig Manufacturer and Supplier Profiles:
- List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries
- Risk of doing business score across four different metrics
- List of key executives and their roles within the company
- Company financials and general organizational information
- Global, national, and regional competitors
- List of key clients
- Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact
- Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts
Jig Companies on BizVibe
BizVibe's platform contains 30M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 1,000+ company profiles related to jig manufacturers and suppliers on BizVibe, covering 15+ product and service categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.
Examples of jig manufacturer and supplier company profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include:
- Drill jig manufacturers
- Jig head manufacturers
- Jig mold manufacturers
- Jig grinding machine manufacturers
- CNC jig boring machine manufacturers
Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
Features for Buyers:
- Quickly discover the right suppliers
- Create short lists and custom alerts
- Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers
- Send RFIs/RFPs
Features for Sellers:
- Target the right sales prospects
- Qualify leads
- Analyze buyer potential
- API integration and data enrichment
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
