Insights on the Membrane Bioreactor Global Market to 2028 - Focus on Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet and Multi-tubular

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Membrane Bioreactor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi-tubular), Configuration, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global membrane bioreactor market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2028, according to the report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing wastewater treatment challenges, particularly water supply limitations coupled with rising environmental concerns over industrial sludge disposal is anticipated to drive the market.



Rising concerns pertaining to the release of harmful effluents into the environment are projected to drive the adoption of membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems in the industrial sectors. Furthermore, strict environmental restrictions regarding sludge disposal are projected to augment the demand for membrane bioreactors over the forecast period.



Growing scarcity of freshwater sources globally is likely to boost the demand for wastewater reclamation, thereby complementing MBR demand over the forecast period. The increased volume of industrial waste generated by the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, construction, food and beverage, and pulp and paper sectors is likely to boost market growth over the forecast period.



The global membrane bioreactor industry is highly competitive and dynamic in nature due to the presence of various small and large-scale manufacturers. The MBR market is dominated by various major players including Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Kubota Corporation; Toray Industries, Inc.; and Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.



Membrane Bioreactor Market Report Highlights

The hollow fiber segment accounted for 66.4% of the revenue share in 2020, owing to its growing adoption rate in the medium-sized industrial and municipal plants because of its lightweight and high reliability in different waters as compared to others

The municipal segment accounted for 84.1% of the revenue share in 2020 owing to rising demand for better public infrastructure, increasing urban population, and growing stringent norms and regulations pertaining to waste management

The submerged membrane bioreactors segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028 on account of factors such as high energy savings that use coarse bubble aeration instead of high-rate recirculation pumps in side stream MBR.

Asia Pacific accounted for around 45.0% of the revenue share in 2020, attributed to the growing food and beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries in the region coupled with increasing regulatory norms regarding wastewater treatment

accounted for around 45.0% of the revenue share in 2020, attributed to the growing food and beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries in the region coupled with increasing regulatory norms regarding wastewater treatment Manufacturers are focusing on new product launches to expand the product portfolios. In August 2021 , Microdyn-Nadir introduced Bio-Cel Easy membrane bioreactor that is a stand-alone, plug and play bioreactor used for small and medium-sized industrial projects

