Vulcan Spring & Mfg. Co. Promotes Bill Krauss to President

TELFORD, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vulcan Spring & Mfg. Co. is pleased to announce the promotion of Bill Krauss to President. A 37-year veteran of the spring industry, the previous 25 years spent with Vulcan, Krauss previously held the position of COO.
"After working together with Bill for many years to build Vulcan into the premier flat steel spring manufacturer in the industry, it was clear that it was time to entrust Bill to lead the team into the future," stated Scott Rankin, who now becomes Chairman of the Board. He added, "Bill is a man of extreme integrity and I'm certain he will succeed in implementing our aggressive growth strategy."
"I am very honored to succeed Scott Rankin as President of Vulcan, and excited to lead the charge toward continued growth and success. With the team we have assembled and continue to build upon, I am confident that Vulcan will become an even stronger force in our industry," stated Krauss.
As a result of this change, Glenn Stewart (CFO), Dave Frederick (VP, Operations), and Paul Jarossy (VP, Sales and Marketing) will now report directly to Krauss.
About Vulcan Spring & Mfg.
Established in 1967, Vulcan Spring & Mfg. Co. is a recognized leader in the design and manufacture of flat steel springs and related assemblies for diverse global markets. Through the company's commitment to rapid response, product development, and quality and value, Vulcan Spring & Mfg. has become the preferred supplier for Industrial and Point-of-Purchase clients. For more information, visit http://www.vulcanspring.com; contact the company at sales@vulcanspring.com, or Tel. +1.215.721.1721.
