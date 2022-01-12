Naples Firm Vernon Litigation Group Handling Claims Involving United Planners' Financial Services Broker Aaron Sevigny

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernon Litigation Group, based in Naples, Florida and Kristian Kraszewski, Esq. have joined forces again to file a FINRA arbitration claim involving United Planners' Financial Services financial advisor Aaron Sevigny. Our client has suffered losses due to alleged improper recommendations in alternative investments. Alternative investments are high risk products that are unsuitable for retirees. To make matters worse, Mr. Sevigny sold our client GPB Capital Holdings investments, which the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) asserted was a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme that paid very high commissions to folks who sold it to more than 15,000 investors.

FINRA rules require United Planners to supervise what Mr. Sevigny recommends to his clients. The claim alleges United Planners failed to prevent Mr. Sevigny from selling a retiree a concentrated alternative investment portfolio. In addition, United Planners failed to ensure that Mr. Sevigny adequately disclosed the conflict of interest associated with selling investments that the financial advisor owns personally. Additionally, Mr. Sevigny is obligated to provide suitable investment advice to all of his clients on an individualized basis. Concentrated portfolios and wholesale recommendations violates industry standards.

If you have suffered unnecessary losses due to advice you received from Aaron Sevigny, please contact us. One of our securities attorneys will happily provide you with a free overview of any potential claims you may have regarding Mr. Sevigny's recommendations in alternative investments.

securities arbitration and litigation claims For more information, visit our website at http://www.vernonlitigation.com/ or contact Vernon Litigation Group by phone at 1-877-649-5394 or by e-mail at info@vernonlitigation.com to speak with a representative of Vernon Litigation Group. SHARE

Vernon Litigation Group

Chris Vernon | 239-319-4434

Naples, FL

SOURCE Vernon Litigation Group