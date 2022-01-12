Guerbet Announces Appointment of Jared Houk as Commercial Vice President for North America

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerbet LLC, the US affiliate of Guerbet, announced today that Jared Houk has been appointed Commercial Vice President, North America. In this role, Houk will oversee and ensure the growth of Guerbet diagnostic and interventional solutions together with the digital and AI portfolio.
"Jared's experience in transformational leadership and business development should help Guerbet's continued growth in North America as we provide innovative solutions to the radiology industry to best serve our customers," said Gitte Hesselholt, Chief Commercial Officer, Europe and Americas.
Houk has more than 16 years of leadership experience in healthcare. Prior to joining Guerbet, Houk served as Senior Vice President and North American Business Leader at AGFA where he launched and managed the Radiology Solutions division in North America, driving revenue gains across various economic climates and challenges, including significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a very exciting time to join imaging leader Guerbet in their continued pursuit of excellence for patients and providers. I'm pleased to be a part of such an innovative organization that values lasting relationships and cares for people," stated Houk.
About Guerbet
At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships to enable people to live better. This is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a wide range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer for 95 years in the field of contrast media with over 2,600 people globally, we are continuously innovating with 10% of revenue dedicated to Research & Development and five centers in France, Israel and the United States. Guerbet generated €712 million in revenue in 2020. For more information, please visit www.guerbet-us.com.
SOURCE Guerbet
