Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market to Grow by USD 30.40 Bn| BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. and Innolux Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for this market are the increasing number of patent-related activity by market vendors, growing investments in fabrication facilities, and growing popularity of digital signage applications, according to a senior analyst at Technavio.

For more information about the drivers impacting the growth of the organic light-emitting diode market, View Our Free Sample Report Now

The organic light-emitting diode market size is expected to grow by USD 30.40 bn from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 12.72%.

Some Key vendors and Their Offerings

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers both LCDs and small glass-based OLEDs. It also produces LCD backlighting units and solar panels. Some of the OLEDs include Chengdu B7 6-Gen fab, 6-Gen OLED fab.

The company offers both LCDs and small glass-based OLEDs. It also produces LCD backlighting units and solar panels. Some of the OLEDs include B7 6-Gen fab, 6-Gen OLED fab. Innolux Corp. - The company offers advanced display integration solutions including 4K2K ultra-high resolution, 3D naked eye, IGZO, LTPS, AMOLED, OLED, and touch-control solutions employed with innovative, differentiated technology.

The company offers advanced display integration solutions including 4K2K ultra-high resolution, 3D naked eye, IGZO, LTPS, AMOLED, OLED, and touch-control solutions employed with innovative, differentiated technology. Japan Display Inc. - The company offers a next-generation OLED self-luminescent display technology such as Advanced-LTPS technology (backplane) and Advanced-SBS technology (frontplane) which aims to achieve ultra-high resolution picture quality.

The company offers a next-generation OLED self-luminescent display technology such as Advanced-LTPS technology (backplane) and Advanced-SBS technology (frontplane) which aims to achieve ultra-high resolution picture quality. Konica Minolta Inc. - The company offers different OLED lighting products, including white color panels and red color panels.

The company offers different OLED lighting products, including white color panels and red color panels. LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers a wide range of OLED signage products under Transparent OLED, Flat OLED, and Curvable OLED categories.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By product, the organic light-emitting diode market has been classified into two segments, namely OLED display and OLED lighting. The OLED display market segment will account for the highest market share in the coming years. The growing applications of OLED displays in smartphones and consumer electronics will drive the growth of the market segment in the coming years.

By type, the market has been segmented into rigid OLED and flexible OLED.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the organic light-emitting diode market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

, , , and MEA). 76% of the growth will originate from APAC .

. China , South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan , and Taiwan are some of the key countries for the organic light-emitting diode market in APAC.

are some of the key countries for the organic light-emitting diode market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the organic light-emitting diode market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Notes:

The organic light-emitting diode market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.44% during the forecast period.

13.44% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Innolux Corp., Japan Display Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Universal Display Corp.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Automotive Semiconductor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive semiconductor market share is expected to increase by USD 18.27 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%. Download Free Sample Report

The automotive semiconductor market share is expected to increase by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%. Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The semiconductor silicon wafer market share is expected to increase by USD 4.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. Download Free Sample Report

Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 30.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Innolux Corp., Japan Display Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Universal Display Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-light-emitting-diode-market-to-grow-by-usd-30-40-bn-boe-technology-group-co-ltd-and-innolux-corp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301458369.html

SOURCE Technavio