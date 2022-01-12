Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market to Grow by USD 30.40 Bn| BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. and Innolux Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for this market are the increasing number of patent-related activity by market vendors, growing investments in fabrication facilities, and growing popularity of digital signage applications, according to a senior analyst at Technavio.
The organic light-emitting diode market size is expected to grow by USD 30.40 bn from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 12.72%.
Some Key vendors and Their Offerings
- BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers both LCDs and small glass-based OLEDs. It also produces LCD backlighting units and solar panels. Some of the OLEDs include Chengdu B7 6-Gen fab, 6-Gen OLED fab.
- Innolux Corp. - The company offers advanced display integration solutions including 4K2K ultra-high resolution, 3D naked eye, IGZO, LTPS, AMOLED, OLED, and touch-control solutions employed with innovative, differentiated technology.
- Japan Display Inc. - The company offers a next-generation OLED self-luminescent display technology such as Advanced-LTPS technology (backplane) and Advanced-SBS technology (frontplane) which aims to achieve ultra-high resolution picture quality.
- Konica Minolta Inc. - The company offers different OLED lighting products, including white color panels and red color panels.
- LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers a wide range of OLED signage products under Transparent OLED, Flat OLED, and Curvable OLED categories.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- By product, the organic light-emitting diode market has been classified into two segments, namely OLED display and OLED lighting. The OLED display market segment will account for the highest market share in the coming years. The growing applications of OLED displays in smartphones and consumer electronics will drive the growth of the market segment in the coming years.
- By type, the market has been segmented into rigid OLED and flexible OLED.
Regional Analysis
- By geography, the organic light-emitting diode market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- 76% of the growth will originate from APAC.
- China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Taiwan are some of the key countries for the organic light-emitting diode market in APAC.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.
Notes:
- The organic light-emitting diode market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.44% during the forecast period.
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Innolux Corp., Japan Display Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Universal Display Corp.
Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 30.40 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.72
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 76%
Key consumer countries
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Taiwan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Innolux Corp., Japan Display Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Universal Display Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
