WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games coincide with the Chinese New Year, CGTN America launches the "Together for a shared future" media action. The program includes the video messages of high-profile guests, mementos and medalists such as U.S. Olympic Gold winner Shawn White who is eager for the games to begin as well as the celebrations of Chinese New Year of Tiger.
Among those sending special video messages was CMG President Shen Haixiong. He invited reporters to a high speed train that is going to serve as the world's first futuristic 5G studio. What better way to put games motto of "Together for a shared future" into action.
China's Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang pointed out that the Beijing Winter Olympics next month will include the best ice-making in the world. Like so many of the state-of-the-art facilities in the upcoming games the ice technology will produce zero-carbon emissions.
CGTN America launched a celebration of Sport, Unity and Happiness for the upcoming Year of the Tiger at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
All of this is just the start of what will be a challenging, unique and exhilarating winter games and a roaring Year of the Tiger beyond. CGTN will bring it all home to you live wherever you call home.
Click here for more about "Together for a shared future" media action https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-12/CGTN-America-launches-Together-for-a-shared-future-media-action-16KtUceF9Kw/index.html
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
