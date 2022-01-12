IMAGE Studios® salon suites sees explosive growth past 150 locations!

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios® reached an important milestone awarding its 150th location, opening 16 new markets and 6 new states! IMAGE is a nationwide franchise brand with a real estate model that is revolutionizing the salon industry.
Founder and CEO, Jason Olsen commented, "We are a unique real estate investment opportunity, attracting the highest caliber franchisees from coast to coast. In 2021, IMAGE opened locations across Colorado, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, and Utah. 2022 will see an additional 40 locations open, with Ohio, New Jersey, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Missouri welcoming their first IMAGE locations. We appreciate every IMAGE Owner who joins this incredible journey with us!"
With 150+ locations in development, 2022 is another monumental year for IMAGE Studios®! Shaun Olsen, Founder and Vice President mentioned, "Each IMAGE Studios® location equates to 30 new entrepreneurs opening their business in their communities, most of which are women-owned businesses. We will continue to invest heavily in the future of our IMAGE Professionals, which not only helps them open their own business successfully, but also with ease. We're excited to welcome thousands of entrepreneurs to IMAGE Studios®!"
IMAGE recently announced growth to their dynamite leadership and support team with the addition of a VP of Operations, expanded Construction Project Management, and a doubling of the Franchise Development team.
COO Taylor Lamont celebrated, "IMAGE has experienced transformative growth, awarding 66 locations in 2021 alone! IMAGE Owners and Professionals alike have the support and education to empower them to the next level of their careers. We design modern salon suites that elevate our professionals' entrepreneur experience - with business training, community, and support offered every step of the way."
IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive salon suite that creates modern, high-end salon spaces at affordable rates for salon professionals - this makes it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs. IMAGE Studios® provides a unique opportunity by bringing together like-minded professionals and the guidance of mentors invested in the success of their business owners.
SOURCE Image Studios
