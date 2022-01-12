Urban Plates Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Plate Pass Subscription Program

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Plates–the chef-driven, fast-casual restaurant offering wholesome, made-from-scratch meals at affordable prices–is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Plate Pass, the restaurant industry's first membership-based food subscription program. Plate Pass members can purchase all Urban Plates entrées for an $11 (or less) set price with a $10 monthly membership.
The company unveiled Plate Pass in January 2021 to help guests eat healthier and save money by offering them an incredible price for dishes on Urban Plates' award-winning menu. Since the launch, Plate Pass has proven to be a hit with members who've come to consider Urban Plates as their home kitchen enjoying multiple visits and saving an average of $42 a month with the program.
"Where else can you get our quality food for $11 per meal?" said Saad Nadhir, Co-Founder of Urban Plates. "Plate Pass is a massive commitment to our mission to make craveable, wholesome and clean food accessible to all. It is a partnership with our biggest fans to provide our best possible prices to those motivated to eat with us a lot."
Plate Pass memberships are exclusively available on the Urban Plates app (download for iPhone and Android) and can be used for to-go and dine-in orders. It costs only $10 per month and makes the entire menu of individual entrées that span four menu sections: plates, salads, sandwiches, and bowls, $11 (or less). Entrees that cost $11 on the menu are available to Plate Pass members for $10. Plate Pass is not valid for delivery or catering orders. When ordering, the initial prices reflected on the app will be the regular menu price, but will be adjusted to the promotional price of $11 (or less) at checkout.
For more information on the Urban Plates Plate Pass program and how to get started visit, https://urbanplates.com/plate-pass/.
About Urban Plates
Urban Plates began in 2011 with a single restaurant in Del Mar, California; there are currently 16 locations, with more to come in 2022. Headquartered in Solana Beach, CA, the brand has locations throughout San Diego, Orange County, the greater Los Angeles area, and Northern California. Urban Plates' expansive menu items are made fresh in-house, from scratch, every day using clean (organic whenever and as much as possible) ingredients. Recipes feature exclusively GMO-, antibiotic-, and hormone-free, grass-fed, and finished steak; line-caught tuna; sustainably sourced seafood; and humanely raised and sourced, cage-free, hormone-free chicken. Urban Plates partners with farmers and purveyors that meet its ethical and environmental standards. With menus that include gluten-free, plant-based, dairy-free, pescatarian, low-carb, or any combination of the above, Urban Plates is committed to bringing variety and honest value to its guests. Follow Urban Plates on Instagram at @urbanplates, visit the brand online at www.urbanplates.com, or on Facebook.
