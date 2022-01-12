Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Return of Capital and Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation AM ("Antero Midstream") today announced that the Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, Antero Midstream announced plans to issue their fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Return of Capital
The Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.90 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 26, 2022. This represents the 30th consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution paid since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014. Antero Midstream did not repurchase any common shares during the fourth quarter of 2021. Antero Midstream had approximately $150 million of remaining share repurchase capacity under its $300 million authorized share repurchase program as of December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Antero Midstream plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call for Antero Midstream is scheduled on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9126 (U.S.), or 201-493-6751 (International) and reference "Antero Midstream". A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13726194. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero Midstream's website at www.anteromidstream.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 am MT.
Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in the Appalachian Basin, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.
SOURCE Antero Midstream Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.