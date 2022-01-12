Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources AR ("Antero" or the "Company") announced today that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release on Wednesday, Febuary 16, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, Febuary 17, 2022 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference "Antero Resources." A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, Febuary 24, 2022 at 10:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13726193. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero's website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until Thursday, Febuary 24, 2022 at 10:00 am MT.
Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In conjunction with its affiliate, Antero Midstream AM, Antero is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S. The Company's website is located at www.anteroresources.com.
SOURCE Antero Resources Corporation
