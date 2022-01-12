Ana Dutra Joins CarParts.com Board

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, PRTS a leading e-commerce auto parts company dedicated to getting drivers back on the road, today announces that it has appointed Ana Dutra to its board of directors. Dutra previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Korn/Ferry Consulting from 2007 until 2013, when she founded Mandala Global Advisors, Inc., where she currently serves as CEO. Mandala is a provider of advisory services to boards and management to accelerate business growth through innovation, globalization, M&A, and turnaround strategies.
On January 10, 2022, the directors of CarParts.com, Inc. PRTS appointed Ana Dutra as a new independent member to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.
Ms. Dutra has served as a member of the board of directors of First Internet Bancorp INBK since May 2020, CME Group Inc. CME since January 2015, and Health, Harvest & Recreation, Inc. HARV since 2014 until its acquisition in September 2021.
Ms. Dutra also previously served as Chief Executive Officer of The Executives' Club of Chicago, a world-class senior executives organization focused on the development, innovation and networking of current and future business and community leaders, from 2014 until September 2018.
"Ana brings with her a lot of experience in the board room dealing with complex issues facing CEOs today. I am especially excited to work with her on issues of ESG and human capital where she has extensive experience. We look forward to continued growth in 2022 and believe that Ana will be a key part of that by adding her extensive business experience to CarParts.com," said Lev Peker, CEO.
About CarParts.com
With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.
CarParts.com PRTS is headquartered in Torrance, California.
Investors:
Ryan Lockwood
IR@CarParts.com
SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.