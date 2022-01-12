Informatica To Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica INFA, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Informatica will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 from the United States or (646) 904-5544 internationally with access code 752842. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Informatica's company website at https://investors.informatica.com.
About Informatica
Informatica INFA, an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Victoria Hyde-Dunn
vhydedunn@informatica.com
Media Relations
Priya Ramesh
priya@informatica.com
SOURCE Informatica
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.