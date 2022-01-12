OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, February 3, 2022

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation OTEX, OTEX, announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022 will be released on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.
Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.
Date:
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
Length:
60 minutes
Dial-in:
1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8296 followed by the number sign.
For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations.
OpenText 2022 Investor Day
OpenText will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The virtual conference will include an annual strategic update with formal presentations by the OpenText executive team. Further details will be provided closer to the event date.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.
Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.
OTEX-F
SOURCE Open Text Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.