Now Offering the Susvimo Implant, a New Solution for Wet AMD New treatment available at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Jordan M Graff, MD, FACS

PHOENIX, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, an American Vision Partners affiliate, has become the first multi-specialty practice in Arizona to provide a new solution for patients with Wet Macular Degeneration with the recent FDA approval of Genentech's Susvimo implant.

Susvimo is the first and only treatment for Wet AMD that allows patients to receive treatment through as few as two treatments a year following four initial doses, where they typically may have needed as many as one injection in the eye every month. This technology works by continuously delivering a customized formulation of ranibizumab into the eye through a refillable implant. Not all patients will be eligible for this product, and for those that are, they should discuss the risk and benefits of the surgery and other possible complications with their retinal specialist.

The FDA approval of Susvimo was based on the positive results from the Phase III Archway clinical trial. The study evaluated 415 people living with wet AMD who had previously responded to prior treatment with anti-VEGF therapy (1).

Dr. Jordan Graff is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center who specializes in retina and vitreous surgery and treatments. On December 9, 2021, he became the first surgeon in Arizona and the third surgeon in the world to utilize the Susvimo implant.

"It was such an honor to be the first surgeon to perform this landmark case. I'm very thankful for my amazing team in surgery and research team and to my practice for their support of this endeavor," said Dr. Jordan Graff.

"As a surgeon and clinical research scientist, it is so gratifying to participate in clinical trials and then to see that treatment option become available for my patients in need of sight-saving care," says Dr. Jordan Graff.

For more information about Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center and our expertise in retinal care and Susvimo procedures, visit http://www.GoodEyes.com.

Visit https://www.gene.com/media/news-features/fda-approves-genentech-s-new-treatment-for-wet-age-related-macular-degeneration-amd to find out more about Susvimo from Genetech.

About American Vision Partners

American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 130 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, and now Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.

About Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center

The doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center are recognized leaders in providing state-of-the-art medical and surgical eye care in Arizona for more than 35 years. Doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center use the most advanced technologies and techniques to treat patients at all stages of life. Comprehensive eye health services are provided by nationally renowned specialists in multiple fields of ophthalmology, including cataract surgery, vision correction, cornea, retina, glaucoma, and oculoplastics. Patients can expect compassionate and convenient care from the doctors of any of the Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center clinics. For more information, please visit http://www.GoodEyes.com.

(1) FDA Approves Genentech's Susvimo, a First-of-Its-Kind Therapeutic Approach for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), 2021

Media Contact

Chris Bird, American Vision Partners, 6025987093, CBird@AmericanVisionPartners.com

SOURCE American Vision Partners