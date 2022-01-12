DealerCMO Announces 2022 National State of Automotive Survey Initiative

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DealerCMO, http://www.dealercmo.com, America's fully accountable and results-driven conversion company for Automotive Dealers, announces its 2022 National State of Automotive Survey Initiative. Over the course of 2022, DCMO has made the commitment to complete an immersive, comprehensive and data-driven analysis of 500 dealerships nationwide to obtain a far-reaching and timely picture of the Auto Dealerships' landscape in the Post-Covid, Post-Chip Shortage world. DealerCMO reps will be partnering with Lot Service Providers as facilitators in the Initiative. Once complete, all data will be aggregated and analyzed, and findings will be presented to participating dealers. DCMO will pay all costs associated with the study and data correlation.
"We are extremely proud of our ability to know the market, dealership operations and consumer behavior," says DealerCMO Co-founder Ed Dodd. "But this last couple of years has been unprecedented. Even though we used our time to step back and assess, like many businesses, it seemed like the ground kept shifting. We just really feel that we will best serve our dealer clients and accomplish our core mission by jumping in and getting as firm a grasp as possible on where dealers and consumers are and where they are heading." The analyses will be conducted by a team of specialists and all data will be shared with participating dealerships. "Let's face it, the world has changed permanently, dealers have changed, car buyers have changed. Some things are never coming back, nor should they. Of course, there are dealers that have had record sales profits due to supply and demand disparities. But that won't last forever, and we need to be at a place to better understand and navigate the potential for negative equity positions not seen since the Lease Residual mis-forecasts of the early 2000's."
DealerCMO made the decision to partner with Lot Service Companies throughout the United States due to their unique position in the sales and marketing chain. As the dealerships' content creators, Lot Service Companies provide a pivotal and necessary role in the life cycle of the car sale transaction, from the selection of options to creation of compliant labels and delivery of video, 360 and photos to dealership websites and third-party aggregator sites.
"Lot Service Companies are really true partners with auto dealers. There are few, if any, other vendors that are at dealerships as frequently and for as many hours as the content creators. The symbiotic relationship and shared goals of the Lot Service Companies and Car Dealers are undeniable. Just like video in the last decade, there is going to be something new coming along, and Lot Services will be there creating and syndicating the content. We trust their input, and we all have common ground and benefit from DCMO's ability to turn inventory faster," said Tom Rocha, National Sales Results Director for DCMO.
About DealerCMO
DealerCMO, THE AUTO INDUSTRY'S ONLY GUARANTEED RESULTS COMPANY, is a privately-held, Silicon Valley company founded in 2011. The company is driven by the principle of linking Automotive Dealers' sales objectives for new and pre-owned to a complete digital strategy of which every part is accountable. DCMO then continuously optimizes the strategy and processes to meet and exceed sales objectives and revenue goals.
Contact
Tom Rocha / National Sales Results Director / 210.685.3613 / Tom.Rocha@DealerCMO.com
Media Contact
Thomas Rocha III, DealerCMO, 1 2106853613, tom.rocha@dealercmo.com
SOURCE DealerCMO
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.