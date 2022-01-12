APSHO Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The mission of the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology/Oncology (APSHO) is to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer by supporting critical issues in educational, clinical, and professional development for advanced practitioners in hematology and oncology. APSHO is excited to welcome two new members to the Board of Directors—Carolyn Grande, CRNP, AOCNP®, and Andrew Guinigundo, MSN, RN, CNP, ANP-BC—who have spent many years dedicated to APSHO's mission of high-quality, collaborative patient care.

"Carolyn Grande and Andrew Guinigundo will be valuable additions to our Board of Directors," said Executive Director Wendy H. Vogel, MSN, FNP, AOCNP®. "Both of these advanced practitioners are deeply involved in the work of APSHO and demonstrate a passion for oncology and hematology."

Carolyn Grande, CRNP, AOCNP®, of Abramson Cancer Center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, is an oncology nurse practitioner with 38 years of nursing experience. Ms. Grande is a founding member of APSHO, has served as the Chair of the Education Committee, and is a member of the Awards and Recognition Committee. Ms. Grande has served as the Associate Editor for APSHO's official journal, Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO), since its inception in 2010. She lectures nationally and internationally on an extensive list of topics. She has published several book chapters and multiple articles in peer-reviewed journals.

"I have had the privilege of witnessing this professional organization and its leadership bring together a society addressing unmet needs of hematology and oncology advanced practitioners," Ms. Grande said. "I look forward to serving on the board and contributing to the mission of APSHO moving forward."

Andrew Guinigundo, MSN, RN, CNP, ANP-BC, is Genetics Lead at OHC, a large practice in Cincinnati, Ohio. He has presented and co-authored abstracts and posters at ASCO, MASCC, ONS, and JADPRO Live, and received the Outstanding Poster of the Year at JADPRO Live 2018. He helped to establish the Genetic Risk Evaluation and Testing (GREAT) Program at OHC in 2017, which was awarded an ACCC/Pfizer grant aimed at increasing genetic testing in breast cancer patients. He serves as the Lead for OHC GREAT and continues work as a medical oncology advanced provider. Mr. Guinigundo currently serves as the Chair of the APSHO Professional Development & Leadership Committee.

About APSHO

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for nurse practitioners, PAs, pharmacists, and advanced degree nurses. The mission of APSHO is to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer by supporting critical issues in educational, clinical, and professional development for advanced practitioners in hematology and oncology.

About Harborside

Harborside is the foremost medical communications company that oncology clinicians turn to for accurate content, news, and education. The company is based in Huntington, New York, and is the publisher of the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology (JADPRO), The ASCO Post, and JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Harborside designs educational resources for nurse practitioners, PAs, pharmacists, and other advanced practitioners by publishing JADPRO, organizing the JADPRO Live conference, and providing the management services for the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO).

