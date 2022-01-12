BareOrganics Coffees and Teas Brew Up Excitement at Bed, Bath and Beyond Stores Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is BareOrganics' mission to make healthy living more attainable with products that can easily be incorporated into various daily routines. BareOrganics products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, gluten free and have a great taste. All packaging is sustainable including recyclable brew cups that contain biodegradable filters and grounds for less overall waste.

"BareOrganics is a leader in health and wellness nutrition, offering USDA Organic superfood products to support wholesome habits and incorporate them into everyday life," says Renee Niles, EVP WR Group. "We're honored to have this amazing opportunity to introduce Bed, Bath and Beyond consumers to our organic and artisan crafted coffee and tea pods that can seamlessly be added into one's everyday routine."

You can now purchase the following BareOrganics Coffee and Tea products at select Bed Bath and Beyond locations:

Organic Immunity Coffee With Superfoods (12ct Single Serve Cups) $12.99

BareOrganics single-serve Immunity Coffee with Superfoods is made with organic Honduran coffee beans with probiotics and superfoods for immune system support, including ginger root, zinc, maitake mushrooms, lemon peel, and vitamin C and D.+ Enjoy the robust flavor with citrus undertones in this artisan-roasted coffee with the added benefits of superfoods and probiotics in every cup!

Organic Focus Coffee With Superfoods (12ct Single Serve Cups) $12.99

BareOrganics Focus Coffee blend contains fair-trade medium roast coffee ground from Arabica beans for superior quality and taste, fortified with whole organic nutrients to keep you sharp and focused throughout the day. Each individual cup is infused with mind-boosting ginseng, ashwagandha, cinnamon, nutmeg and lion's mane. Probiotics boost the impact of these handpicked nutrients by supporting digestion with every sip.

Organic Cardio Care Coffee With Superfoods (12ct Single Serve Cups) $12.99

BareOrganics Cardio Care Coffee with Superfoods contains a blend of fair trade Guatemalan coffee ground from Arabica beans for superior quality and taste, along with natural, organic ingredients to support overall heart health. Each individual cup is infused with heart-friendly cacao, cinnamon, turmeric and ginger. Probiotics boost the impact of these ingredients by supporting digestive health with every sip.

Organic Energizing Coffee With Superfoods (12ct Single Serve Cups) $12.99

BareOrganics Energy Coffee blend contains fair-trade medium roast coffee ground from Arabica beans for superior quality and taste, fortified with whole organic nutrients to support healthy energy all throughout the day. Each individual cup is infused with revitalizing maca, guarana, cordyceps mushrooms, and schisandra. Probiotics boost the impact of these handpicked nutrients by supporting digestion with every sip

Organic Immunity Tea with Superfoods (12ct Single Serve Cups) $11.99

BareOrganics single-serve Immunity Tea with Superfoods is made with organic tea leaves, probiotics, and superfoods for immune system support, including hibiscus, ginger root, lemon peel, maitake mushrooms, rosehip, zinc, and vitamin C and D. Enjoy the mildly sweet, flavorful taste of artisan-brewed tea with the added benefits of superfoods plus probiotics in every cup!

Organic Slim Care Tea with Superfoods (12ct Single Serve Cups) $11.99

BareOrganics Slim Care Tea is fortified to keep you looking and feeling your very best both inside and out. With soothing Oolong tea as its base, this herbal blend contains several natural ingredients used to support a healthy metabolism and appetite, including bitter orange, yerba matte, rose extract, moringa leaf and more. Probiotics provide a boost to these ingredients by supporting healthy digestion with every sip.

Organic Energizing Tea With Superfoods (12ct Single Serve Cups) $11.99

BareOrganics Energy Tea contains a delicious blend of organic black tea and superfoods to help you feel revitalized and awake, including maca and ginger along with aromatic cardamom, cinnamon, and vanilla bean for a delicious taste. Probiotics boost the impact of these handpicked nutrients by supporting digestion with every sip.

Organic Radiant Tea with Superfoods (12ct Single Serve Cups) $11.99

BareOrganics Radiant Tea contains green tea that is fortified with the best natural ingredients to keep you looking and feeling your best both inside and out. Each individual cup is infused with biotin, acerola cherry and rosehip, all of which can help support a healthy glow. Probiotics boost the impact of these handpicked nutrients by supporting digestion with every sip.

All BareOrganics Coffee and Teas are developed without harsh chemicals or ingredients, and are proudly USDA Organic, Non-GMO and Gluten-Free. Compatible with most single serve and Keurig® K-Cup® brewing systems, including 2.0.

For more information on WR Group, BareOrganics or where to shop please contact:

Natalie Marzano at Victory Public Relations

WRGroup@victorypublicrelations.com

Victory Public Relations

More About BareOrganics

BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods sourced from the highest-quality ingredients around the world. As more and more consumers seek nutrient dense whole foods, BareOrganics provides consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.

More About WR Group

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.

Media Contact

Natalie Marzano, Victory Public Relations, 9086445468, natalie@victorupublicrelations.com

SOURCE BareOrganics