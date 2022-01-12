c-f² announces investment in the music production platform, 343 Labs

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The studio fund, c-f², invests in 343 Labs to accelerate their continued growth as the leading school for music production.
Since launching in 2018, 343 Labs has quickly grown into one of the leading music production schools worldwide, where students can learn how to make their own tracks in a matter of weeks. Accomplished producers teach students in small group settings in NYC, Berlin, as well as digital classrooms. During the pandemic, when DJ's were unable to perform, 343 Labs launched 343 Pro Sessions, which are 2-day masterclasses in which DJs and producers share their music-making process with their audience. 343 Labs is redefining music education by breaking down physical and technological boundaries in the classroom, and constantly developing new approaches to learning how to make music.
"The pandemic has changed the way we learn and interact in an educational setting," says 343 Labs co-founder and Ableton Certified Trainer Max Wild. "In the past, many online lessons were delivered through pre-recorded videos, but today learners want to be part of a community and access training in real-time. This is where 343 Labs comes in, a place where students can learn from some of the world's best producers and DJs, while building connections with their peers."
Kurt Vandebroek, Founding Partner c-f² states: "During the global pandemic the e-learning industry has grown by 36% and is expected to reach US $374 billion by 2026. Music tech leaders such as Ableton and Splice almost doubled their user base during the pandemic and the online music education industry is following this trend, with universities worldwide having moved completely online and students now expecting to learn from the comfort of their homes. Hybrid versions of learning are the future and we are excited to explore this path together with 343 Labs. There are strong synergies with our other portfolio companies and tremendous growth opportunities."
