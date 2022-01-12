No-Code/Low-Code Software Provider Joget Raises $2.2 Million Pre-Series A Funding

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc., a global open source no-code/low-code application development platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has closed a $2.2 million pre-Series A funding round from private investors.
Incorporated in 2014, Joget's next generation no-code/low-code application platform Joget DX allows business users and professional developers to collaborate and accelerate building enterprise applications with a visual drag-and-drop approach. According to Gartner's research, 41% of employees outside of IT – or business technologists – customize or build data or technology solutions. By the end of 2025, Gartner predicts that half of all new low-code clients will come from business buyers outside the IT organization.
Named in recent Forrester analyst reports Now Tech: Digital Process Automation, Q4 2021 and The State Of Low-Code Platforms In China, the Joget platform provides innovative features for modern application development such as integrated support for Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Progressive Web Apps (PWA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud-Native deployment.
With existing partners in over 25 countries, Joget intends to use the funds to further expand its partner program in different geographies and enhance its cloud offering. Joget will continue innovating on its platform and expanding on its commercial open source model. With a focus on simplicity, flexibility, governance and openness, Joget aims to deliver business value by accelerating innovation and digitization by equipping customers with an easy-to-use product, increased flexibility and extensive capabilities to rapidly build scalable solutions with dramatic business outcomes.
"Every organization and its leaders are now looking for ways to digitize quickly and to leverage cloud capabilities. It is time for a double transformation, and that is exactly what we are enabling our customers to do," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget, Inc. "This investment will help us create a better outreach and awareness of our capabilities on how they can go faster and leverage Joget for double transformation. At Joget, we have a vision to reduce complexity and cost so every organization can leverage our technology for business impact."
To learn more about the Joget DX low-code platform, visit https://www.joget.com.
About Joget, Inc.
Joget, Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.
Contacts
Media Relations
info@joget.com
1.888.60J.OGET (1.888.605.6438)
SOURCE Joget
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.