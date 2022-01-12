HERZING COLLEGE STEPS IN TO TAKE CARE OF PRIVATE COLLEGE STUDENTS

Students affected by private college closures can complete their education at no additional cost
MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In light of the recent private college closures in Québec, Montreal Herzing College is committing itself to ensuring any affected students can complete their education at no additional cost. Financial credit for tuition paid up to the entire cost of a program and credit for courses already completed will be fully accepted at Herzing. The payment made and credits can be applied towards the same program if offered by Herzing, or another Herzing program. A student would need to show documentation of monies paid for financial credit and transcripts of grades for academic credit.
Michael McAllister, College President, said, "The Herzing College Educational System has graduated over 40,000 students in Canada over the past 53 years – You can count on us! We don't want any students deprived of their education as a result of this turn of events."
About Herzing College: The Herzing College System includes Colleges in Ottawa, Toronto, Cambridge and Winnipeg. Since 1968 Herzing Colleges have been under the ownership and management of the Herzing family. Its policy has always been to give financial credit, and academic credit where appropriate, to any displaced students due to school closures so they can complete their education at no additional cost.
SOURCE Herzing College
