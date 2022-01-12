NASA Invites Media to Northrop Grumman's February Launch from Virginia

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the launch of Northrop Grumman's 17th commercial resupply services mission for NASA to deliver science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station aboard its Cygnus spacecraft.
Northrop Grumman is targeting liftoff of its Antares rocket no earlier than 12:39 p.m. EST Saturday, Feb. 19, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.
This is the first Cygnus mission featuring enhanced capabilities to perform a re-boost to the space station's orbit as a standard service for NASA; one re-boost is planned while Cygnus is connected to the orbiting laboratory.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NASA will be credentialing a limited number of media to cover this Antares launch on-site.
Both U.S. media and international media already based in the U.S. may apply for this launch. Responses are due by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, to Keith Koehler at: keith.a.koehler@nasa.gov. A copy of NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.
Each resupply mission to the station delivers scientific investigations in the areas of biology and biotechnology, Earth, space, and physical sciences, and technology development and demonstrations.
Planned space station research supported by this mission includes:
- a study that examines the effects of a drug on breast and prostate cancer cells
- a new combustion facility
- an investigation from Colgate-Palmolive that will leverage the acceleration of skin aging in microgravity to help create and validate an engineered tissue model to serve as a platform for testing potential products to protect aging skin
- a demonstration of a lithium-ion secondary battery capable of safe, stable operation under extreme temperatures and in a vacuum environment
- new hydrogen sensors that will be tested for the space station's oxygen generation system
- a system that will test hydroponic and aeroponic techniques for plant growth and allow scientists to observe root growth through video and still images
Cargo resupply from U.S. companies ensures a national capability to deliver critical science research to the space station, significantly increasing NASA's ability to conduct new investigations at the only laboratory in space.
Get more information about Northrop Grumman's commercial resupply missions at:
https://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman
SOURCE NASA
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.