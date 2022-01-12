Drew Coleman Partners with Side to Launch Opt, Bringing Best-in-Class Real Estate Expertise and Advocacy to Portland, Oregon Buyers and Sellers

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drew Coleman today announced the creation of Opt in partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. Opt will leverage Side's industry-leading invisible brokerage platform to support its elite agents and provide consistently exceptional customer service to clients.

"At Opt, we understand that the real estate transaction can be confusing for both buyers and sellers," Coleman said. "We believe all of our clients deserve an advocate, partner and friend who puts their goals and needs first. By partnering with Side, we've gained access to cutting-edge technology, plus legal, marketing, and administrative tools and services. That makes us even better equipped to focus on what's always mattered most to us — providing an outstanding customer experience to every one of our clients throughout the Portland metro area."

Coleman launched his Portland real estate career in 2001. Since then, he and his team have closed more than 1,500 transactions, with 340 worth $175 million in 2021 alone. In 2020, he was the highest-producing agent at a company that is ranked No. 1 in the Pacific Northwest for average sales volume per broker.

A powerhouse leader in organized real estate, Coleman served as 2019 president of the Portland Metropolitan Association of REALTORS® and recently finished his term as 2021 president of the Oregon REALTORS®. His deep knowledge of the Portland real estate market makes him distinctly well-equipped to connect with clients of all types, from first-time buyers to sellers of luxury homes.

Partnering with Side will ensure Opt remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Opt with its one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management and more. Additionally, Opt will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

Hilary Saunders, Side's chief broker officer, said: "I'm excited to welcome Drew and his exceptional team to the Side community and can't wait to assist them in providing incomparable customer service to their clients."

Side is led by experienced industry professionals who handle marketing and compliance and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. The company believes that homeownership is a fundamental human right, and Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing agents with the best real estate service, experience and results.

About Opt

Opt combines years of local expertise with friendly, world-class service to create the perfect real estate experience for Portland metropolitan area buyers, sellers and investors. Opt is focused on providing exceptional customer service and building long-lasting relationships with clients from all walks of life. For more information, visit theopt.com.

About Side

Side transforms high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

Media Contact

Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, sidepr@murphyobrien.com

SOURCE Side