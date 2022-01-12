Global and China Hydraulic Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Hydraulic Industry Report, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2020, the global hydraulic parts market was worth EUR32.9 billion, sustaining AAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2020. In future, the global market will show a fluctuant uptrend up to 2026 affected by the prosperity of the construction machinery industry, expectedly being valued at EUR36.1 billion in 2026, with CAGR of 1.6% during the period.
Hydraulic components are key parts for mobile machineries including construction machinery, agricultural and forestry machinery, material handling equipment and commercial vehicle. The global construction machinery industry has regained growth since 2015. The rapid urbanization of the emerging markets and the infrastructure improvement in rich world have driven up the demand for mobile machineries and also given a big boost to the global hydraulic and pneumatic power machinery and component manufacturing industry.
The scale of the hydraulic power machinery and parts manufacturing industry hinges on a country's economic strength and level of industrialization. The US, China, Germany, Japan and Italy are the top five consumers of hydraulic power machineries and components in the world.
As the world's second largest economy and the biggest manufacturing power, China has a hydraulic power machinery and parts manufacturing industry taking up 30.6% of the global market by scale, just a bit lower than the US (32%), and far higher than other developed countries like Japan and Germany.
Players at the upstream end of the hydraulic parts industry chain are suppliers of raw materials, precision castings and accessories including steel, pump/valve castings, seals and auxiliary materials; the midstream provides hydraulic parts; the wide range of downstream applications covers construction machinery, aviation & aerospace, metallurgical machinery, ship and offshore engineering, and new energy. In China's case, among the downstream application sectors, construction machinery accounted for 44% in 2020, higher than the rest.
American and Japanese brands prevail in the global hydraulic market. It is too hard to shake up multinationals typically like Parker Hannifin, Eaton Vickers, Bosch Rexroth and Kawasaki Heavy Industries as they have great competitive edges in history, technology and scale. As well as the full range of hydraulic products, these world-renowned giants also make extensive deployments in downstream application fields for an extension in the industry chain.
Global and China Hydraulic Industry Report, 2021-2026 highlights the following:
- Hydraulic products (definition and classification, technology trends, etc.);
- Global hydraulic industry (market size, regional structure, competitive pattern, etc.);
- Chinese hydraulic industry (policies, status quo, existing problems, competitive pattern, etc.);
- Chinese hydraulic parts industry (production, sales, import and export, and prices), and construction machinery hydraulic parts market (status quo, technology trends, etc.);
- Development of China's hydraulic cylinder, hydraulic pump/valve and hydraulic motor markets;
- 7 global and 21 Chinese hydraulic companies (operation, products, technology, development trends, etc.).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview of Hydraulic Industry
1.1 Definition
1.2 Industry Chain
1.3 Structure
1.4 Development Trends of China Hydraulic System Industry
2. Development of Global Hydraulic Industry
2.1 Market Size
2.2 Regional Structure
2.2.1 United States
2.2.2 Germany
2.3 Key Players
3. Development of China Hydraulic Industry
3.1 Related Policies
3.2 Market Scale and Structure
3.2.1 Market Scale
3.2.2 Market Structure
3.2.3 Production
3.3 Main Products
3.3.1 Hydraulic Cylinder
3.3.2 Hydraulic Pump Valve
3.3.3 Hydraulic Motor
3.4 Corporate Pattern
3.5 Hydraulic Parts Aftermarket
4. China Construction Machinery Industry
4.1 Status Quo
4.1.1 Market Size
4.1.2 Main Products
4.1.3 Key Enterprises
4.2 Hydraulic System
4.2.1 Status Quo
4.2.2 Localization
4.2.3 Development Trend
5. Major Foreign Companies
5.1 Bosch-Rexroth
5.1.1 Profile
5.1.2 Operation
5.1.3 Revenue Structure
5.1.4 R&D
5.1.5 Development in China
5.1.6 Bosch Rexroth (Changzhou) Co., Ltd
5.2 Danfoss
5.3 Parker Hannifin
5.4 Kawasaki Precision Machinery
5.5 KYB
5.6 YUKEN
5.7 Nabtesco
6. Key Chinese Companies
6.1 Hengli Hydraulic (601100)
6.1.1 Profile
6.1.2 Operation
6.1.3 Gross Margin
6.1.4 Production Bases
6.1.5 Main Products
6.1.6 R&D and Projects under Construction
6.1.7 Customers
6.1.8 Development in Recent Years
6.2 Shandong Taifeng Intelligent Control Co., Ltd.
6.3 Yantai Eddie Precision Machinery
6.4 Changling Hydraulic
6.5 Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics Co., Ltd.
6.6 Shandong CCHC Hydraulics Co., Ltd.
6.7 Beijing Huade Hydraulic Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
6.8 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Yuci Hydraulics Co., Ltd.
6.9 Yuci Hydraulics Group Corporation
6.10 Xiamen Yinhua Machinery Co., Ltd.
6.11 Xuzhou XuGong Hydraulic Component Co., Ltd.
6.12 AVIC Liyuan Hydraulic Co., Ltd.
6.13 Shanghai Norma Hydraulic System Co., Ltd.
6.14 Hefei Changyuan Hydraulic Co., Ltd.
6.15 Sichuan Changjiang Hydraulic Parts Co., Ltd.
6.16 Shandong Longyuan Hydraulic Technology Co., Ltd.
6.17 Jiangsu Guori Hydraulic Machinery Co., Ltd.
6.18 Haihong Hydraulic Technology Stock Co., Ltd.
6.19 Sunbun Hydraulic Co., Ltd
6.20 Haimen Hydraulic Component Plant Co., Ltd.
6.21 Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd.
7. Summary and Prediction
7.1 Market
7.2 Enterprises
7.2.1 Overseas Companies
7.2.2 Chinese Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avmx0z
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.