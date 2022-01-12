Join Us During The Washington, D.C. Auto Show (Jan. 21-30)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show would like to cordially invite members of the media to the Washington, D.C. Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for their Public Policy Day (January 20) and Consumer days (Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 30).
This is the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world's top manufacturers. Displays from Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Stellantis, Kia, and more will fill the convention center. Notable displays include the all-new EV pavilion showcasing the growing electric mobility market with featured models from Bentley and Karma, the regional reveal of McLaren's Artura, the 2023 Subaru Soltera, and the latest from Polestar. Additional features include indoor and outdoor test drives, press events, and other consumer attractions.
The Public Policy Day will feature the MobilityTalks International conference and includes special auto industry-focused events and announcements by government officials and industry representatives. The event will kick off with a keynote by Gina McCarthy, the White House National Climate Advisor See the full list of speakers here.
Please feel free to reach out to Michaela Watkins (MWatkins@Symmetry.Agency) if you wish to schedule a live remote or pre-recorded interview. Or, simply register for a media credential to either the Public Policy Day (January 20) or consumer days (January 21-30).
SOURCE Washington Auto Show
