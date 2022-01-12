Array Appoints Steve Kremser as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Marketing ("Array" or "the Company"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced that it has appointed Steve Kremser as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, succeeding Jeffrey K. Casselman, effective immediately. To assist in a smooth transition, Mr. Casselman will serve as an advisor to the Board of Directors and Mr. Kremser.
"With new ownership and a recently completed recapitalization, Array is moving into its next phase of growth. The business is strong, and the team continues to be terrific. Under Steve's leadership, Array will continue to accelerate its position in the marketplace and deepen its commitment to clients," said Dror Karidi, current Array board member and managing director at Array investor Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.
Mr. Karidi continued, "We are grateful for Jeff's many contributions to the Company and look forward to working with him in an advisory capacity. Array has the capabilities and resources in place to build on a powerful legacy and capture exciting opportunities ahead."
Mr. Kremser brings to Array a strong track record of growth and operational excellence while building empowered teams. Over a 22-year career, he has served as a collaborative leader with a focus on innovation and deep experience in the business services and consumer retail industries.
Previously, Mr. Kremser served as Chief Operating Officer at Acosta Sales & Marketing ("Acosta"), where he was responsible for multiple divisions of the company, including the Marketing and European Business Units. In that capacity, he was responsible for all strategic, commercial, and operational aspects of a $500-million portfolio of businesses. Prior to Acosta, Mr. Kremser was a Partner at the Boston Consulting Group ("BCG") in the Consumer & Retail Practice. At BCG, Mr. Kremser worked with leading global consumer brands to drive growth and transform their businesses.
Mr. Kremser said, "I am honored to join such a dynamic company at the forefront of experiential merchandising, and I'm energized by the talent Array brings every day to its clients' priorities. As CEO, I will relentlessly focus on supporting our clients with the partnership, operational excellence and innovation that they have come to expect from Array."
Mr. Casselman said, "As I pass the torch to Steve to begin Array's next chapter, I am confident that he will advance our long-standing reputation for providing best-in-class merchandising solutions to the cosmetics and beauty industry and drive further growth in adjacent markets."
About Array
Array is the global leader in in-store merchandising services, solutions and experiences for many of the world's most iconic retailers and brands. For over 40 years, clients of Array have enjoyed an unparalleled experience with Array's creative solutions, global reach, sustainability leadership and exceptional client services. In short, Array creates amazing retail experiences. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 1,800 employees with operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, China, Singapore, Poland, UK, France and Germany.
