TIDAL Announces Exclusive Deal for Students, Military, and First Responders To Kick Off 2022 Using SheerID

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today TIDAL announced a new limited-time offer for students, military, and first responders to enjoy three months of TIDAL HiFi for only $1 or three months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for only $2. This exclusive campaign is running now through January 31, 2022, and students, military, and first responders can claim their offer on the TIDAL website today.
"Our campaign for students, military, and first responders is another step towards introducing more music fans to TIDAL with ad-free access to our catalog of over 80 million songs and expertly curated playlists in the best sound quality available," said Angelo Sasso, Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement at TIDAL. "We are proud to support these communities with these exclusive deals for our TIDAL HiFi and HiFi Plus plans, which offer innovative ways for fans to support their favorite artists."
Here are details of the limited time offer:
- Students can experience 90 days of TIDAL for only $1. After the promotional period, keep listening for $4.99/month and your payment method will be automatically charged.
- Military can experience 90 days of TIDAL for only $1. After the promotional period, keep listening for $5.99/month and your payment method will be automatically charged.
- First Responders can experience 90 days of TIDAL for only $1. After the promotional period, keep listening for $5.99/month and your payment method will be automatically charged.
How To Verify
Students, military, and first responders must first verify their status through SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands. The online verification service takes just a few minutes and once completed, verified users can claim their offer and start listening to their favorite artists.
"We're excited to continue to partner with Tidal to reward specific populations with Tidal's HiFi service", said Anjanette Hill Mendoza, chief customer officer at SheerID.
Interested new users can read this step-by-step guide to better understand how to claim this exclusive offer from TIDAL and verify yourself through SheerID.
About SheerID
SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative zero-party data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Arnold Venture Group, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
About Tidal
TIDAL is an artist-led global music and entertainment streaming platform that aims to create a sustainable, artist-first and fan-centric business model for the music industry. With innovative experimental features like direct-to-artist payments and fan-centered royalties, TIDAL is empowering artists to redefine their place in the music industry.
Available in 61 countries, the streaming service has more than 80 million songs and 350,000 high-quality videos in its catalog, along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists, and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. TIDAL is available in Free, HiFi, and HiFi Plus tiers, with the HiFi Plus membership offering access to immersive audio features like Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings, Dolby Atmos Music, and Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings.
TIDAL is part of Block, Inc., a global technology firm creating better tools to expand access to the economy. For more information, please visit http://www.tidal.com.
