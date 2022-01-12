TOWNSQUARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI VIRTUAL SMALL CAP CONFERENCE

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. TSQ ("Townsquare," or "our") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 and Thursday, January 20, 2022. Management's presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the equity investor relations page of Townsquare's website at http://www.townsquaremedia.com and on Sidoti's presentation portal at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9x_eEiQTT1Og6xbScza2Wg.
Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Sidoti & Company representative at conference@sidoti.com or request to complete registration at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_78059/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR.
About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing websites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 25,950 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.
Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com
SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.